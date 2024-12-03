Kilby Block Party Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring New Order, St. Vincent, Weezer & More

Today, S&S Presents has announce the lineup for Kilby Block Party 6. The fan favorite music festival will be taking place on May 15-18 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, UT. For tickets and more information, visit KilbyBlockParty.com. Performing at the event will be New Order, St. Vincent, Weezer and other musical acts.
Devo, Future Islands, SlowDive, Built To Spill, Perfume Genius, Youth Lagoon, The Lemon Twigs, Black Country, Gangs of Four, George Clanton, TV on The Radio, Geese, Vagabon,Husbands, Walt Disco, Poolhouse, Ovlov, other bands and artists will be performing as well.
The event will also see the festival expand its footprint at the Utah State Fairpark by providing space for increased amenities, such as additional water stations, while adding room for patrons to relax or dance while they take in the festival. The additional footprint will also allow for adjustments to stage placement, utilizing the Days of 47’Arena for one of the festival’s smaller stages, while changing the positioning of other stages to reduce audio bleed.
Kilby Block Party 6 will continue the festival’s tradition of bringing together an incredible collection of fans and performing artists each year to celebrate life, community and a shared unwavering love for the irreplicable power of live music. What began in 2019 as a one day block party to mark the 20th anniversary of SLC’s beloved local all ages music venue Kilby Court, has grown into one of the foremost destination festivals for fans of independent music, with last year’s festival seeing over 25k attendees per day from all over the world.
