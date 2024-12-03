Kilby Block Party Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring New Order, St. Vincent, Weezer & More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 3rd, 2024 - 3:57 PM

Today, S&S Presents has announce the lineup for Kilby Block Party 6. The fan favorite music festival will be taking place on May 15-18 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, UT. For tickets and more information, visit KilbyBlockParty.com. Performing at the event will be New Order, St. Vincent, Weezer and other musical acts.

Devo, Future Islands, SlowDive, Built To Spill, Perfume Genius, Youth Lagoon, The Lemon Twigs, Black Country, Gangs of Four, George Clanton, TV on The Radio, Geese, Vagabon,Husbands, Walt Disco, Poolhouse, Ovlov, other bands and artists will be performing as well.

The event will also see the festival expand its footprint at the Utah State Fairpark by providing space for increased amenities, such as additional water stations, while adding room for patrons to relax or dance while they take in the festival. The additional footprint will also allow for adjustments to stage placement, utilizing the Days of 47’Arena for one of the festival’s smaller stages, while changing the positioning of other stages to reduce audio bleed.