Oceans Calling Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Green Day, Noah Kahan, Fall Out Boy and More

The Oceans Calling Festival is set to make waves once again with an electrifying lineup for its 2025 edition, headlined by Green Day, Noah Kahan and Fall Out Boy. Taking place September 26-28 at Ocean City Inlet Beach, the festival will feature over 40 artists across three stages, including Weezer, Lenny Kravitz, Vampire Weekend, Good Charlotte, Train, The Black Crowes, Nelly, Devo, Modest Mouse, O.A.R., Vance Joy, CAKE, Ziggy Marley and Jack’s Mannequin. Tickets go on presale Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. ET, with a public on-sale following at 11 a.m. ET.
Beyond the music, Oceans Calling 2025 will once again spotlight top culinary talent with live cooking demonstrations. Renowned Chef Robert Irvine returns to the festival stage, joined by culinary stars Michael Voltaggio, Brian Voltaggio and Anne Burrell. Hosted by actor Jason Biggs, these demos promise an exciting blend of entertainment and gourmet expertise.
Set against the scenic Ocean City Boardwalk, the Oceans Calling Festival brings together music, food, and entertainment for a one-of-a-kind coastal experience.Festival-goers will have access to the Ocean City Boardwalk and the Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park, both included with festival admission. Featuring top-tier artists, celebrity chefs, and a vibrant festival atmosphere, the event has quickly become a must-attend celebration for music and culture fans alike.
Friday, September 26:
Green Day
Lenny Kravitz
The Black Crowes
Nelly
O.A.R.
CAKE
Live
The Fray
Fountains of Wayne
The B-52s
Spin Doctors
Letters to Cleo
Ballyhoo!
Bel
Izzy Escobar
Saturday, September 27:
Noah Kahan
Vampire Weekend
Good Charlotte
Modest Mouse
Jack’s Mannequin
Collective Soul
En Vogue
Franz Ferdinand
Natasha Bedingfield
DJ Jazzy Jeff
Mat Kearney
Wheatus
Bumpin’ Uglies
Rachel Ana Dobkin
Sunday, September 28:
Fall Out Boy
Weezer
Train
Devo
Vance Joy
Ziggy Marley
4 Non Blondes
Michelle Branch
Blind Melon
Burning Spear
Marcy Playground
O.A.R. & Friends
For more information and updates, visit www.oceanscallingfestival.com.
Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi