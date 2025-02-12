Oceans Calling Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Green Day, Noah Kahan, Fall Out Boy and More

Home News Charlotte Huot February 12th, 2025 - 8:06 PM

The Oceans Calling Festival is set to make waves once again with an electrifying lineup for its 2025 edition, headlined by Green Day, Noah Kahan and Fall Out Boy. Taking place September 26-28 at Ocean City Inlet Beach, the festival will feature over 40 artists across three stages, including Weezer, Lenny Kravitz, Vampire Weekend, Good Charlotte, Train, The Black Crowes, Nelly, Devo, Modest Mouse, O.A.R., Vance Joy, CAKE, Ziggy Marley and Jack’s Mannequin. Tickets go on presale Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. ET, with a public on-sale following at 11 a.m. ET.

Beyond the music, Oceans Calling 2025 will once again spotlight top culinary talent with live cooking demonstrations. Renowned Chef Robert Irvine returns to the festival stage, joined by culinary stars Michael Voltaggio, Brian Voltaggio and Anne Burrell. Hosted by actor Jason Biggs, these demos promise an exciting blend of entertainment and gourmet expertise.

Set against the scenic Ocean City Boardwalk, the Oceans Calling Festival brings together music, food, and entertainment for a one-of-a-kind coastal experience.Festival-goers will have access to the Ocean City Boardwalk and the Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park, both included with festival admission. Featuring top-tier artists, celebrity chefs, and a vibrant festival atmosphere, the event has quickly become a must-attend celebration for music and culture fans alike.

Friday, September 26:

Green Day

Lenny Kravitz

The Black Crowes

Nelly

O.A.R.

CAKE

Live

The Fray

Fountains of Wayne

The B-52s

Spin Doctors

Letters to Cleo

Ballyhoo!

Bel

Izzy Escobar

Saturday, September 27:

Noah Kahan

Vampire Weekend

Good Charlotte

Modest Mouse

Jack’s Mannequin

Collective Soul

En Vogue

Franz Ferdinand

Natasha Bedingfield

DJ Jazzy Jeff

Mat Kearney

Wheatus

Bumpin’ Uglies

Rachel Ana Dobkin

Sunday, September 28:

Fall Out Boy

Weezer

Train

Devo

Vance Joy

Ziggy Marley

4 Non Blondes

Michelle Branch

Blind Melon

Burning Spear

Marcy Playground

O.A.R. & Friends

For more information and updates, visit www.oceanscallingfestival.com.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi