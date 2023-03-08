Sound on Sound Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer, Alanis Morisette And More

Home News Dita Dimone March 8th, 2023 - 4:25 PM

The Sound on Sound Festival has announced its lineup for 2023, with some big names leading the charge. Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer, and Alanis Morissette will headline the event, which takes place at Bridgeport, Connecticut’s Seaside Park from September 30th to October 1st.

Other notable acts on the bill include The Trey Anastasio Band, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Hozier, Dispatch, Lord Huron, Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Mt. Joy, Steel Pulse, Joy Oladokun, and Margo Price. Sammy Rae & the Friends, Gin Blossoms, Cautious Clay, Deep Banana Blackout, Briscoe, Calder Allen, and SNACKTIME round out the lineup.

Consequence.net broke the news about this year’s festival will see a number of changes, including more space on the festival grounds, increased food vendors, and upgraded bathrooms. Most notably, all of the artists will perform back-to-back on the same stage, meaning no sets will overlap.