January 16th, 2025

Both Intuit Dome and Kia Forum will be hosting FireAid on January 30 to raise money for rebuilding communities devastated by wildfires and supporting efforts to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California. This one-night-only event will start at 6 p.m. PT. and will feature performances by Billie Eilish and Finneas, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll and Joni Mitchell. Tickets for both concerts go onsale starting Wednesday, January 22, at Noon PT through Ticketmaster.

Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, Tate McRae, and performing together for the first time, Dave Matthews and John Mayer. Additional artists, special guests and lineups for each venue will be announced in a few days.

Fans across the globe will be able to make contributions to the cause while FireAid will be broadcasted and streamed live on Apple Music, Apple TV app, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video. the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, exclusively on LIFE with John Mayer, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, YouTube and select AMC Theatre locations in 70 US markets. iHeartRadio will serve as the national audio partner to FireAid by using more than 860 radio stations on its digital platforms and the iHeartRadio app.

Contributions made to FireAid will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation, which is short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters. The Annenberg Foundation, with decades of philanthropic leadership in our community, including rapid response, will help coordinate a team to direct funds for the greatest impact.

All proceeds from the FireAid benefit concert at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum will go directly to the event’s designated beneficiaries, as the LA Clippers will be covering the millions in expenses associated with the event. For donations, media credentials and concert information, please visit FireAidLA.org.