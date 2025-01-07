Lady Gaga Joins Michael & Janet Jackson as The Third Person to Have Multiple #1s in Three Different Decades

Home News Charlotte Huot January 7th, 2025 - 9:03 PM

Lady Gaga has officially joined the exclusive ranks of Michael and Janet Jackson as one of the only artists to have multiple #1 hits in three different decades. Gaga’s Bruno Mars duet, Die With A Smile, has climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 after a 20-week journey, marking her sixth #1 hit and securing her place in music history, according to Stereogum.

The achievement highlights Gaga’s remarkable chart dominance in the industry. In the 2000s, Gaga burst onto the scene with Just Dance and Poker Face, both of which reached #1. The 2010s brought chart-toppers like Born This Way and her Oscar-winning Shallow duet with Bradley Cooper. Now in the 2020s, Die With A Smile becomes her latest milestone.

This accomplishment aligns Gaga with Michael Jackson (1970s, 1980s and 1990s) and Janet Jackson (1980s, 1990s and 2010s), who both achieved multiple #1s across three decades. The distinction comes with specific criteria: an artist must have at least two #1 hits per decade.

While other icons have had decades-long chart success, they fall short of this benchmark. For example, Mariah Carey has #1s spanning four decades, but her 2020s achievement comes solely from the perennial holiday classic All I Want for Christmas Is You.

Gaga celebrated the milestone with fans, posting a heartfelt Instagram video thanking them for their ongoing support. “I am so honored to be an artist and to have had your ears for this long. Thank you for listening and dancing and making your art along with mine,” she said.

As Gaga’s legacy continues to grow, her ability to evolve and captivate audiences reaffirms her status as one of pop music’s most enduring icons.