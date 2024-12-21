Katy Perry Releases Deluxe Version of 143 Titled 1432 With New Songs “I Woke Up”, “Has A Heart” and “No Tears For New Year’s”

Home News Clare Gehlich December 21st, 2024 - 6:20 AM

Pop icon Katy Perry has gifted her fans with the release of the deluxe edition of her album 143, now titled 1432, available digitally via Capitol Records in digital. The expanded edition features four new tracks, including the previously unreleased “OK,” alongside the original 11 songs. This follows the release of 143 on Sept. 20, 2024, an album that represents the phrase “I love you” and serves as Perry’s symbolic “angel number.”

Opening with a soft acoustic guitar, “OK” builds into a powerful, uplifting chorus where Perry promises, “I’ll never let you drown / no matter if you’re up or down.” The anthemic track sets the stage for 2025, celebrating personal growth, renewed confidence and strengthened relationships.

1432 continues the bold, exuberant energy of the original release, with its title serving as a nod to the symbolic 143 expression of love. The album includes standout tracks like “Lifetimes,” “I’m His, He’s Mine” featuring Doechii, “Gimme Gimme” featuring 21 Savage, “Gorgeous” featuring Kim Petras and “Artificial” featuring JID.

Following her departure from the televised singing competition American Idol, Perry is set to appear as the new guest judge during the season premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which returns for its 17th season on Jan. 3, 2025. Recently, Perry received the prestigious Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs, where she delivered a show-stopping, career-spanning medley of her biggest hits. The performance included the debut television appearances of two singles from 143 — “I’M HIS, HE’S MINE,” featuring a surprise appearance by Doechii, and “Lifetimes.”

Perry recently performed a mashup of “Lifetimes” and “Firework” at the 2024 Jingle Ball to ring in the holiday season. In July, she released the lead single from 143, “Woman’s World,” coinciding with the album’s announcement after teasing it for a year. The song celebrates womanhood and its many facets.

1432 Tracklist: