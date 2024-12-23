Lil Baby Quit Gambling After Losing $8 Million In A Single Day, Addresses Namedrop On Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 23rd, 2024 - 7:18 PM

According to stereogum.com, last month, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and Nas reacted to their namechecks on Kendrick Lamar’s surprise album, GNX and now. Lil Baby has a delayed response to being mentioned on the rapper’s song, “Not Like Us.” In an interview with Charlemagne Tha God, Lil Baby was asked what he thought of the Drake diss track’s lyric: “Lil Baby helped you get your lingo up.” Lil baby replied: “I ain’t really into like that side of hip-hop. If you and him was arguing, why the hell you gotta say me?”

The rapper adds: “I don’t want nothing to do with it. Not saying whatever they got going on ain’t real, but I feel like, to me, rappin’ and shit be my work. I don’t want that type of shit at work.”

Meanwhile, Lil baby was also interviewed by Lil Yachty and revealed he quit gambling after losing $8 million in one day . “I had Mike Rubin write a letter to every casino and ban me from the casino, ’cause I just do shit,” the rapper said. In other news, the artist has announced his new album, WHAM: Who Hard As Me, will be arriving on January 3.