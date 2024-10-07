Neil Young & Stephen Stills Perform “Hung Upside Down” For First Time In 57 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard October 7th, 2024 - 3:10 PM

According to nme.com, Neil Young and Stephen Stills joined forces to perform their song, “Hung Upside Down” for the first time in 57 years. Held on October 5, the collaboration was part of the 2024 Harvest Moon benefit gig in Lake Hughes, California. Hosted by Young, the event saw various famous musicians perform together to raise funds.

One of the most noteworthy moments of the event happened when Young brought out Stills for a performance. At the beginning, the two broke out a rendition of the title track from their collaborative 1976 album Long May You Run, before continuing with “Human Highway.” The latter was originally meant to be released as part of Deja Vu album, but instead came as part of Young’s 1978 record Comes A Time.

Then from there, the two artists began playing the Buffalo Springfield song, “Hung Upside Down.” Originally released in 1967, the tune has not been played live since Buffalo Springfield’s heyday. “The worst four words you can hear in a live performance are ‘here’s a new song’… But this is actually a new version of an old song that took two centuries to write. It’s called “Hung Upside Down.” said Stills. The duo also performed “Helplessly Hoping,” “Helpless,” “Field Of Opportunity,” “Love The One You’re With” and other songs.