Gwen Stefani Reminisces on the No Doubt Reunion at Coachella 2024

Chloe Baxter December 28th, 2024 - 11:44 AM

Gwen Stefani has opened up about her emotional No Doubt reunion at Coachella 2024, reflecting on the powerful experience of reuniting with her bandmates after nearly a decade. Performing at the iconic festival marked their first live shows together since 2015, and Stefani shared that the moment was deeply meaningful for her.

According to NME, in a recent interview with HELLO! Magazine, Stefani admitted that performing at Coachella “meant so much” to her, revealing that the band’s absence from the stage only made their reunion even more special.

“It had been so long but it was as if we had never been apart,” Stefani said. She expressed her gratitude for the support of their fans, adding, “Performing and feeling all that love for us after all this time was kind of overwhelming.”

The band, initially active from 1986 to 2005, reunited from 2008 to 2015, but Stefani, known for Bouquet and “Purple Irises”, had previously cast doubt on a future reunion.

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, she explained that the band’s different musical directions led to a natural parting.

However, the surprise reunion in January 2024, joined by Olivia Rodrigo during a performance of “Bathwater”, marked a new chapter, with Stefani revealing that despite the band’s break, they had remained close. “It’s not like we made a decision to not do anything. Everybody’s lives just happened,” she explained.

Looking forward, Stefani teased the possibility of future No Doubt projects, though she emphasized that it all depends on timing and scheduling.

