P!nk Announces 2023 Stadium Tour Dates Featuring Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and Grouplove

Home News Cait Stoddard November 14th, 2022 - 11:31 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Today three-time Grammy Award-winning singer, performer, and international pop icon P!NK announced her highly anticipated return to the road. Summer Carnival 2023 will bring P!NK to stadiums across the U.S. and Canada with her friends and special guests, Brandi Carlile and 2022 Hall of Fame inductees, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo on select dates. Grouplove and KidCutUp will also perform on all dates.

Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city tour kicks off on July 24 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON, making stops across the U.S. in Boston’s Fenway Park, New York City’s Citi Field, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and more before wrapping up in Phoenix’s Chase Field on October 9.

The announcement of P!NK’s Summer Carnival 2023 tour follows the release of her latest single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” earlier this month. P!NK will also be performing on Sunday, November 20 at the 2022 American Music Awards on ABC at 8PM ET/PT.