P!nk Announces 2023 Stadium Tour Dates Featuring Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and Grouplove

Today three-time Grammy Award-winning singer, performer, and international pop icon P!NK announced her highly anticipated return to the road. Summer Carnival 2023 will bring P!NK to stadiums across the U.S. and Canada with her friends and special guests, Brandi Carlile and 2022 Hall of Fame inductees, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo on select dates. Grouplove and KidCutUp will also perform on all dates.
Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city tour kicks off on July 24 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON, making stops across the U.S. in Boston’s Fenway Park, New York City’s Citi Field, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and more before wrapping up in Phoenix’s Chase Field on October 9.
The announcement of P!NK’s Summer Carnival 2023 tour follows the release of her latest single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” earlier this month. P!NK will also be performing on Sunday, November 20 at the 2022 American Music Awards on ABC at 8PM ET/PT.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Monday, November 21 at 10am Local Time on LiveNation.com.
Citi is the official card of P!NK’s Summer Carnival 2023 Stadium Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, November 16 at 10AM local time until Sunday, November 20th at 11 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for the P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 Stadium Tour in the U.S through the customer loyalty program Verizon Up. Members will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Thursday, November 17th at Noon local time until Sunday, November 20th at 11 PM local time. For more details and to sign up, visit Verizon Up.
SUMMER CARNIVAL 2023 TOUR DATES:
^ with Brandi Carlile | ! with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo | GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp on all dates
Jul/ 24 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre^
Jul/ 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park^
Jul/ 31 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park!
Aug /03 – New York, NY – Citi Field^
Aug/05 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park^
Aug/07 – Washington DC – Nationals Park!
Aug/10 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field!
Aug/12 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field!
Aug /14 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field!
Aug/16 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park^
Aug /19 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME^
Aug/21 – Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field^
Sep/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park^
Sep/22 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park^
Sep/25 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome^
Sep/27 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park^
Sep/29 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field^
Oct/03 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium^
Oct/05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium!
Oct/07 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium^
Oct/ 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field^