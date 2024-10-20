Joni Mitchell Performs Multiple Classics For The First Time In Decades and Disses Trump At Joni Jam In LA

Home News Lauren Rettig October 20th, 2024 - 3:28 PM

For the first time in 28 years, Joni Mitchell performed in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl. Similar to her headlining gig at the Gorge Amphitheater in 2023, the legendary singer-songwriter was joined her rotating lineup of backing band members known as the Joni Jam.

For the October 19 show, the band included Brandi Carlisle (who has previously had Joni Mitchell join her onstage), Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold (who is a few weeks away from his solo tour), Annie Lennox (who made waves earlier this year with her call for a ceasefire in Gaza during the GRAMMYs In Memoriam segment), Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith, Marcus Mumford, Blake Mills, Jon Batiste (who, along with Jack Antonoff, joined Lana del Rey onstage at Coachella this year), Jacob Collier, Allison Russell, Lucius (who was a featured artist at the Bowl this year), Abe Rounds, Celisse, Phil and Tim Hanseroth, Sista Strings and Rita Wilson (who just dropped a new single “Look How Far We’ve Come”). Together, the stacked lineup played songs that Mitchell had not performed live in decades.

In the impressive 27-song setlist, 80-year-old Mitchell and her band performed “God Must Be A Boogie Man” for the first time since 1983, “Dog Eat Dog” for the first time since 1985, “Sunny Sunday” for the first time since 1995, “Refuge Of The Roads” for the first time since 1998 and “Hejira” for the first time since 2000. There was also an Elton John cover, a George Gershwin cover, and other Mitchell staples like “California,” “Both Sides, Now,” “Carey,” “A Case Of You” and “Big Yellow Taxi.”

Stereogum reports that when an audience member shouted a Trump diss after “Dog Eat Dog” Mitchell responded with, “Fuck Donald Trump – I love that song.” She then added, “I wish I could vote – I’m a Canadian. […] I’m one of those lousy immigrants.”

Mitchell will be performing again tonight, October 20. Check out fan-captured moments from October 19’s show below:













