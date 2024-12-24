Stevie Nicks Teams Up With Jason Kelce For New Duet “Maybe This Christmas”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 24th, 2024 - 11:16 AM

Former NFL star Jason Kelce and the legendary Stevie Nicks have teamed up to record the Ron Sexsmith penned duet, “Maybe This Christmas,” which is the second single from the holiday album, A Philly Special Christmas Party, that was released on November 22, from The Philly Specials.

The gentle, Americana-tinged song finds the duo trading verses brimming with hope that the season will inspire reconnection with lost loved ones as they sing: “and maybe forgiveness will ask us to call, someone we love, someone we’ve lost for reasons we can’t quite recall, maybe this Christmas.” In addition to highlighting the hopeful vocals between Kelce and Nicks, the song features Mike “Slo-Mo” Brenner’s dream-like pedal steel guitar perfectly capturing the beauty in the melancholy lyrics.

“There are no words to describe how incredible it is to have Stevie Nicks on this record,” says executive producerConner Barwin. “There is so much emotion in this song and it was thrilling to be with them in the studio and watch her and Jason connect, be creative together and witness this beautiful song become a reality.”