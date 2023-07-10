Billie Eilish And Finneas Discuss Fans Throwing Items On Stage

Home News Cait Stoddard July 10th, 2023 - 5:08 PM

According to stereogum.com, On July 9 Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas were asked about the trend of fans throwing stuff onstage during concerts. The pair answered the question while walking the carpet at the world premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles.

“I’ve been getting hit on stage with things for like, literally, six years, I don’t know why this is like new. People just get excited and it can be dangerous.” said Eilish.

Finneas added adds: “It’s absolutely infuriating when you’re up there,” Eilish continued. “I have mixed feelings about it, because when you’re up there it blows. But you know it’s out of love and they’re just trying to give you something. You’re in a vulnerable position, but I’ve been getting hit with stuff for like years.”

“Don’t do it — we get it, but don’t do it,” Finneas said. “Don’t throw things on stage,” Eilish said. “But we love you, it’s very sweet.”

Eilish’s new song “What Was I Made For?” is on the Barbie soundtrack, which was recently featured in a new ad. The full song will be released on July 13.

Billie’s upcoming song, “What Was I Made For?” featured in the new Barbie movie trailer. pic.twitter.com/xF6sXBGfqJ — billie eilish (@billieeilish) July 10, 2023