Pearl Jam & Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Josh Klinghoffer Pleads Not Guilty To Vehicular Manslaughter

Josh Klinghoffer

Josh Klinghoffer, the lead guitarist of Red Hot Chili Peppers and current touring guitarist for Pearl Jam, had his first court appearance earlier today in an undisclosed court in California. Despite not physically attending the arraignment, Klinghoffer pleaded not guilty via his defense attorney, Blair Blerk.

The incident at hand involves a car accident that occurred on March 18, where Klinghoffer, while allegedly distracted, hit 47-year-old Israel Sanchez with his GMC Yukon, who later died of blunt force trauma.

Klinghoffer’s plea appears to go along with alleged reports that, “after Josh struck the pedestrian in the intersection, he immediately pulled over, called 911, and remained at the scene until police and paramedics arrived.”

The civil case is set to take place on October 18, with the criminal case hearing following on October 31.