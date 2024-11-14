Linkin Park Announces 59 Addition From Zero World Tour 2025 Dates

Home News Skylar Jameson November 14th, 2024 - 11:58 AM

Linkin Park has added 59 dates to their From Zero World Tour in 2025! The announcement of these dates comes hours before the band is set to drop their new album From Zero. This 2025 tour run for Linkin Park will also include festival shows including Sick New World, I-Days, Novarock and more. Notably, the band will be returning to Jakarta after 13 years, during this tour!

According to the press release for this tour, we can expect them to play new hits such as “The Emptiness Machine” and “Heavy Is The Crown.” But, if you want some of those classic Linkin Park songs to be on the setlist, don’t fret! The press release also confirms you will still be hearing them live at the show!

Regarding the live shows Linkin Park has played since their comeback, Mike Shinoda explained getting back on the road as “incredible.” He also made a statement about his recent experience touring, “The fans’ support is overwhelming and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world. From Zero is a new chapter for us and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale.”

This next leg of the band’s From Zero World Tour kicks off on January 31st, in Mexico City, Mexico. The tour will run from then all the way until its conclusion on November 15th, in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Opening bands for these tour dates will include Queens of the Stone Age, JPEGMAFIA, AFI, Spiritbox, Grandson, Jean Dawson, Architects and Pvris. Make sure to check the full tour bill to see who is opening for your city.

The announcement of more From Zero World Tour dates should not be surprising to true Linkin Park fans, as the band did tease these shows by planting banners and signs with the words “Counting From Zero” plastered across them near venues. Also in an interview with Billboard about the band’s comeback, including new vocalist and alleged Scientologist, Emily Armstrong, Mike Shinoda revealed Linkin Park would tour “heavily” in the coming year. In the same interview, Dave Farrell noted that the rock band would be doing some “hard touring in 2025.”



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linkin Park Live (@lplive)

The announcement of these tour dates comes only days after My Chemical Romance announced their tour, however, tickets for those tours will go on sale during different weeks. So, if you want to go to both shows and need time to save up some extra cash in between buying tickets, you’re in luck!



The general sale for Linkin Park’s From Zero World Tour shows in North America starts next Thursday, November 21st at noon local time. Then, tickets for European and UK shows will be available the following day, November 22nd, at 10 am local time.

Ticketing and venue details for their shows in South America and Jakarta are coming soon, so keep an eye out for Linkin Park to release more information, if you’re interested in attending any of those shows. Those wanting to get their tickets earlier than that will need to be a part of the Linkin Park Underground fan club to access the tour’s presale on November 18th.

Fans are encouraged to check out Linkin Park’s website for more information on this expected-to-be monumental tour.

From Zero World Tour Dates:



*Festival Performance

! With support from Queens of the Stone Age

$ With support from Spiritbox

= With support from AFI

~ With support from Architects

^ With support from grandson

# With support from Jean Dawson

& With support from JPEGMAFIA

+ With support from PVRIS

January 31, 2025 – Estadio GNP Seguros – Mexico City, MX =

February 3, 2025 – Estadio 3 de Marzo – Guadalajara, MX =

February 5, 2025 – Estadio Banorte – Monterrey, MX =

February 11, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena – Tokyo, JP

February 12, 2025 – Saitama Super Arena – Tokyo, JP

February 16, 2025 – Venue TBA – Jakarta, ID

April 12, 2025 – Sick New World Festival – Las Vegas, NV *

April 26, 2025 – Moody Center – Austin, TX ^

April 28, 2025 – BOK Center – Tulsa, OK ^

May 1, 2025 – Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI ^

May 3, 2025 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD ^

May 6, 2025 – Lenovo Center – Raleigh, NC ^

May 8, 2025 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC ^

May 10, 2025 – Sonic Temple – Columbus, OH *

May 17, 2025 – Welcome to Rockville – Daytona, FL *

6/12/25 – Novarock Festival -Nickelsdorf, AT *

6/14/25 – Rock for People Festival – Hradec Kralove, CZ *

6/16/25 – Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena – Hannover, DE ~

6/18/25 – Olympiastadion – Berlin, DE ~

6/20/25 – Bernexpo – Bern, CH

6/24/25 – I-DAYS Festival – Milan, IT *

6/26/25 – Gelredome – Arnhem, NL $

6/28/25 – Wembley Stadium – London, UK $&

7/1/25 – Merkur Spiel Arena – Dusseldorf, DE ~&

7/3/25 – Rock Werchter Festival – Werchter, BE *

7/5/25 – Open’er Festival – Gdynia, PL *

7/8/25 – Deutsche Bank Park – Frankfurt, DE ~&

7/11/25 – Stade de France – Paris, FR

7/29/25 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY+

8/1/25 – TD Garden – Boston, MA +

8/3/25 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ +

8/6/25 – Bell Centre – Montreal, QC +

8/8/25 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON +

8/11/25 – United Center – Chicago, IL +

8/14/25 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI +

8/16/25 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA #

8/19/25 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA #

8/21/25 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN #

8/23/25 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO #

8/25/25 – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI #

8/27/25 – Target Center – Minneapolis, MN #

8/29/25 – CHI Health Center – Omaha, NE #

8/31/25 – T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO #

9/3/25 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO #

9/6/25 – Footprint Center – Phoenix, AZ #

9/13/25 – Dodger Stadium – Los Angeles, CA !&

9/15/25 – SAP Center – San Jose, CA &

9/17/25 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA &

9/19/25 – Moda Center – Portland, OR &

9/21/25 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC &

9/24/25 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA &

10/26/25 – Venue TBA – Bogota, CO

10/29/25 – Venue TBA – Lima, PE

11/1/25 – Venue TBA – Buenos Aires, AR

11/5/25 – Venue TBA – Santiago, CL

11/8/25 – Venue TBA – Rio de Janeiro, BR

11/10/25 – Venue TBA – São Paulo, BR

11/13/25 – Venue TBA – Brasilia, BR

11/15/25 – Venue TBA – Porto Alegre, BR