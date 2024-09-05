Linkin Park Announces New Album From Zero For November 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “The Emptiness Machine”

Linkin Park has shared a new single and video for “The Emptiness Machine.” The song channels the DNA of the band’s explosive energy by retaining the hallmarks of their instantly identifiable and inimitable sound. A chameleonic and catchy anthem, Mike Shinoda’s hypnotic melodies hand off to Emily Armstrong’s blistering chorus, over distorted riffs and head-nodding drums. As for the music video, each scene shows the band the band performing the tune in a mystical world.

Also, Linkin Park has announced the first album since 2017, FROM ZERO, will be released on November 15 on Warner Records. While talking about the coming album, Shinoda says: “Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future, embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life.”

The artist adds: “It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what Linkin Park has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead.”

FROM ZERO Track List

From Zero (Intro) The Emptiness Machine Cut The Bridge Heavy Is The Crown Over Each Other Casualty Overflow Two Faced Stained IGYEIH Good Things Go

Photo Credit: Shareef Ellis