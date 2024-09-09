Jaime Bennington Voices Disapproval Of New Linkin Park Vocalist Emily Armstrong Following Controversy Surrounding Danny Masterson & Scientology Connection

Home News Maleah Rowe September 9th, 2024 - 8:31 PM

Jaime Bennington, the son of the late lead singer of the rock band Linkin Park Chester Bennington, has called out the co-founder of the group, Mike Shonda, for choosing Emily Armstong as the new lead vocalist.

Bennington has taken his criticism of this decision to Instagram, stating on his Instagram story how Linkin Park fans “…are having a hard time wrapping their head around how you: Hired your friend of many years @emilyarmstrong to replace @chesterbe knowing Emily’s history in the church and her history as an ally to @dannymasterson,” this statement being directed towards Shonda.

NME reports on how Armstrong was announced as the new vocalist on September 5th, and she is allegedly known to have ties to Scientology and has allegedlly voiced her support for Danny Masteron, who was found guilty of the rape of two women and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

Bennington went on to share how Shonda has been “Quietly eras[ing] my father’s life and legacy in real time […] during international suicide prevention month” and “refus[ing] to acknowledge the impact of hiring someone like Emily, without so much as a clarifying statement on the variety of victims that make up your core fan base,” as well calling him “senile and tone deaf.”

Armstrong has responded to the criticism by stating on her Instagram story that she “…was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realised I shouldn’t have,” and goes on to say that she “…always [tries} to see the good in people.”

Cedric Bixler-Zavala’s, singer for The Mars Volta, wife, Chrissie Carnell-Bixler is one of the women who Masterson allegedly sexually assaulted. They have also shared their thoughts on Armstrong’s new place in the band.

Carnell-Bixler expressed how allegedly Armstrong is “ a hardcore Scientologist who supporting convicted rapist both in and out of court…,” while her husband Bixler-Zavala has left comments on the Instagram account of Dead Sara, Armstrong’s former band, reading “Remember Emily? Remember how your fellow Scientologist goon squad surrounded one of the Jane Doe’s when she was trying to leave the elevators? The court sheriffs had to escort her away from your awful cult.”

The rock band is set to make a return at the Inglewood Kia Forum on September 11th and has released new tour dates.

Photo Credit: Shareef Ellis