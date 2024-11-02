Linkin Park Plays “Heavy Is The Crown” Live At League Of Legends World Championship Opening Ceremony

Home News Cristian Garcia November 2nd, 2024 - 10:34 PM

Linkin Park played their new single “Heavy Is The Crown” earlier today (November 2) at the 2024 League of Legends World Championship opening ceremony at the O2 Arena in London. “Heavy Is The Crown” is the 2024 League of Legends World Championship Anthem marking the band’s first collaboration with Riot Games. Since its release September 24 release, “Heavy Is The Crown” has became the most-streamed Worlds anthem, with over 270 million streams and 57 million views on YouTube.

“Heavy Is The Crown” will appear on LINKIN PARK’s upcoming album, From Zero, due on November 15 via Warner. It will mark LINKIN PARK’s first full-length effort since 2017’s “One More Light”, which was the last LINKIN PARK album before the death of lead vocalist Chester Bennington.

In an interview reported on Blabbermouth about LINKIN PARK’s comeback, Shinoda explained that drummer Rob Bourdon — who had founded the band with Mike and Brad — had decided to exit LP.

“Rob had said to us at a point, I guess it was a few years ago now, that he wanted to put some distance between himself and the band,” Shinoda said. “And we understood that — it was already apparent. He was starting to just show up less, be in less contact, and I know the fans noticed it too. The ‘Hybrid Theory’ re-release [in 2020] and ‘Papercuts’ release [this past April], he didn’t show up for anything. So for me, as a friend, that was sad, but at the same time, I want him to do whatever makes him happy, and obviously everybody wishes him the best.”

Photo Credit: Shareef Ellis