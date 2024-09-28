Spiritbox Reveal Dramatic New Video For “Soft Spine”

Home News Hunter Graham September 28th, 2024 - 6:55 PM

Progressive metal powerhouse Spiritbox continues their meteoric rise in 2024 with a crushingly brutal video for their latest single, “Soft Spine,” which punctuates the band’s current North American tour with a blend of musical and visual carnage. Spiritbox is currently touring with nu-metal pioneers Korn, with tour dates running through mid-December before launching a headlining European tour in February of next year.

“Soft Spine” is one of the heaviest tracks Spiritbox has released this year, featuring an assault of rhythmic, gut-punchy chord progressions from Mike Stringer layered beneath Courtney LaPlante’s sinister banshee-like shrieks, as drummer Zev Rose provides a stable foundation of intricately timed triplets, giving the song a feeling of ordered chaos that disorients as much as it captivates. The track is truly brought to life by the accompanying video, directed by Orie McGinness, which features experimental visual work on par with the band’s musicianship.

The video is shot entirely in black and white, with a grainy filter that sets a despotic tone as the band appears to be trapped in a dystopian prison. Courtney is seen hovering like a fallen angel, presiding over a gladiatorial battle between two hooded prisoners. The fight is well choreographed, and the setting is innovative, exemplifying McGinness’ visual storytelling abilities and his willingness to push boundaries. The video concludes with one of the prisoners delivering a Mortal Kombat-style fatality to the other, by stomping on his skull—a perfect image to encapsulate the track’s overall theme of oppression and survival.

Watch the full video for “Soft Spine” below: