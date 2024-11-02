PVRIS Shares Official Music Video for “F.I.L.T.H.”

Home News Lily Meline November 2nd, 2024 - 8:25 AM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Lynn Gunn, the lead singer of PVRIS, has an incredibly powerful voice that she’s used to help overcome several challenges in her life. So, quite surprisingly, she’s the only artist in her new music video for “F.I.L.T.H.” that isn’t shown singing.

Admittedly, she isn’t the main singer on the song. The song’s featured artists, musician/poet Sizzy Rocket and French singer Uffie, both showcase their outstanding vocals during the song’s verses, and as such are the ones mainly singing in the video. When the three artists are all shown together, they’re all singing, so it’s, presumably, a matter of giving the spotlight to the proper artists.

Even without her being the main singer, Gunn still has an undeniably powerful aura in both the music video and the song itself. When she isn’t singing, she’s standing in the back with her arms crossed, watching on as Sizzy Rocket and Uffie roll around in oil and grime. Until the very end of the video, Gunn doesn’t take part in the titular filth like her fellow artists do. She might not be getting in the weeds, but she’s always there, admiring her disgustingly glorious work.

While the sound of the song does live up to its name, it’s a great, catchy tune that’s definitely easy to the ears, even with its dirty chords and raw vocals. The respective sounds of each artist mix together gorgeously, each one standing out and blending together simultaneously.

The song being composed of all women was no coincidence, as Gunn explicitly wanted her new EP to feature exclusively female and nonbinary collaborators. Gunn has had trouble with male coworkers in the past, so it was truly a labor of love for her to bring so many talented women together for F.I.L.T.H.

When speaking on the subject, Gunn explained, “I think I’ve truly been in hundreds of writing/producing sessions at this point in my career and I can recall less than 20 of those that were with female writers and around 10 that were with female producers. From labels and publishers to management, there is so little advocacy to get artists into rooms with women in general. It’s even rarer to see the same advocacy towards connecting and putting only women in a room together, especially without it being made into a commodity, “special event” or task to check off. These collaborations should be happening organically regardless of who is watching.”

You can watch the video for yourself below: