Fall Out Boy Joined By Mike Shinoda For Performance Of “Dance Dance” During Alter Ego Set

Cait Stoddard January 15th, 2024 - 1:15 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to nme.com, rock band Fall Out Boy surprised fans by bringing out surprise guest Mike Shinoda to perform the song “Dance Dance” at ALTer EGO on January 13. Last month Fall Out Boy was announced as the last minute headliners just days before the festival when it was revealed that rock band Paramore dropped out of performing. iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO was held at the Honda Centre in Anaheim, California.

To help capture the electrifying moment, an audience filled the performance and posted the video on social media with the following captions: “Fall Out Boy x Mike Shinoda – this honestly should’ve happened years ago and finally IT DID.”

Fall Out Boy x Mike Shinoda – this honestly should’ve happened years ago and finally IT DID pic.twitter.com/TpNmN8WY1v — a.🍍| fan account (@BroodingAnanas) January 14, 2024

Based from the footage, the set looked stunning because both Fall Out Boy and Shinoda showed how much they enjoy performing music live and audience seems to enjoy themselves because some people were happily cheering and singing along.

On another note, NME recently spoke with Fall out Boy’s bassist Pete Wentz about the band’s upcoming 2024 Download Festival headline slot: “We want people to be able to excel in their weirdness. We want people to feel comfortable creating, knowing that others will embrace it.”