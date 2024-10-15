Sick New World Announce 2025 Lineup Featuring Metallica, Linkin Park, Ministry & More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 15th, 2024 - 11:35 AM

Today, it has been announced that Metallica and Linkin Park will headline the third edition of Sick New World, which is returning to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 12, 2025. The staggering lineup brings together over 50 of hard rock, goth and alternative’s biggest artists, including Queens of the Stone Age, Evanescence, Gojira, AFI, Tomahawk, 311, Daron Malakian, Scars on Broadway, The Flaming Lips, The Sisters of Mercy, Meshuggah, Cradle of Filth and other bands.

Fans can sign up now for the festival SMS list at SickNewWorldFest.com to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Friday, October 18, at 10 a.m. PT. Any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 18, at 2 p.m. PT. GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets will be available, with layaway payment plans starting at $19.99 down.

VIP tickets include preferred viewing areas, shaded seating, charging stations, air-conditioned restrooms, a dedicated entry lane into the festival and more. Platinum tickets include all amenities of VIP, plus complimentary curated bites, hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine, cocktails, nonalcoholic beverages within the Platinum Lounge, transportation between stages, a dedicated concierge team, complimentary locker rentals and so much more.

Official Sick New World hotel and ticket packages are available from Jampack and feature exclusive festival amenities, add-ons and discounted rates on select nearby Las Vegas hotels. For the full list of available tickets, packages and the amenities included in each, please visit SickNewWorldFest.com.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz