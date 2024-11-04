Linkin Park Live Debut “Over Each Other” During Paris Show

Home News Cait Stoddard November 4th, 2024 - 2:42 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, during their performance in Paris on November 3, Linkin Park surprised their audience with a live debut of their song, “Over Each Other.” On the fan-filmed footage, the band is seen dazzling people’s mind’s with their heart-jolting instrumentation and killer vocal performance.

Previously, Linkin Park played their single, “Heavy Is The Crown” on Saturday, November 2, at the 2024 League Of Legends World Championship opening ceremony at the O2 Arena in London. Since its September release, “Heavy Is The Crown” has become the most streamed anthem, with over 270 million audio streams and 57 million views on YouTube.

The song will appear on Linkin Park ‘s upcoming album, From Zero, which will be released on November 15, through Warner. The album will mark the band’s first full-length effort since 2017’s One More Light, which was the last album before the death of lead vocalist Chester Bennington.

Photo Credit: Shareef Ellis