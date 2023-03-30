Power Trip Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Ozzy Osbourne and More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 30th, 2023 - 11:45 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to pitchfork.com today Empire Polo Club have announced the arrival of the Power Trip. The three day festival takes place on for October 6 – 8 at Indio, California. The event will be featuring performances by Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, AC/DC , Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica and Tool.

Osbourne’s upcoming live performance follows the news of the singer cancelling some European tour dates earlier this year and the artist has previously mention he was done touring for good due to a spine injury but lucky for Osbourne, the Power Trip festival that do not require a lot of traveling.

In the article Osbourne briefly mentions how his team are helping him to travel comfortably: “My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

Each concert production will amplify the experience beyond the traditional stadium or parking lot concert norm with three double billed headlining performances. This is the most rocking line-up to ever perform in an unparalleled location for heavy music audiences looking for a weekend escape.

Thee day general admission tickets start at $599 + fees. Register for first access to tickets starting Thursday, April 6 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. The Pit, Reserved Floor, Grandstand Seating options and various VIP packages will be available as well. For information visit powertrip.live.

Goldenvoice, creators of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and Stagecoach: California’s Country Music Festival, operates successful Los Angeles and Bay Area music venues including the Fonda Theatre, The Roxy Theatre, El Rey Theatre, The Novo, Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, The Regency Ballroom and The Warfield.

The company holds exclusive booking deals at Brookside at The Rose Bowl, Santa Barbara Bowl, Mountain Winery and Frost Amphitheatre.They also have produced events such as Desert Trip, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, Day N Vegas, Just Like Heaven and many more.

Beginning as an independent punk rock promoter in the early 1980s, Goldenvoice grew to be the preeminent alternative promoter in Southern California by forging strong relationships with both bands and music fans.

Currently, Goldenvoice promotes over 2,000 concerts a year in California, Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska and Canada plus recently adding North American tours to their growing list of accomplishments.

