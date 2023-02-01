Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour Dates Due To Spinal Injury

Home News Roy Lott February 1st, 2023 - 6:26 PM

Ozzy Osbourne has officially announced that he has canceled his European tour dates due to his ongoing spinal injury. The rock legend issued a statement today regarding the news.

“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required,” he says. “Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know.”

He also hinted that he may be retiring from touring as a whole. “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

The planned tour dates for this year were originally scheduled in 2019 but had been postponed twice due to Osbourne’s dealing with the flu, pneumonia and the COVID-19 pandemic. His spinal injury came from a falling accident that happened while touring in 2019, which led to surgery.