Iggy Pop Once Considered For AC/DC Frontman

January 3rd, 2023

According to consequence.net artist Iggy Pop revealed during an interview with the New York Times that he was once asked about becoming the lead singer of AC/DC.

During the interview Pop described the moment how he was once considered to be the lead singer for the rock band.

“They had a manager many years ago, when I hadn’t re-formed The Stooges, I hadn’t moved to England. And this guy said, ‘Are you interested in joining AC/DC?’ They were looking for a singer.”

Although it is not clear when exactly Pop was asked to join the band but the time frame puts the moment around the time AC/DC were formed in 1973 or when the original frontman Dave Evans left the band and when Bon Scott took over as lead singer which was around 1974.

Pop continues with: “I listened to their record. I thought, I can’t fit that bill. I wasn’t, like, ‘Ugh, I don’t like them.’ It was quite well made. They do careful work, but I’m not what they needed.”

Also during the interview Pop looked back on the memories he had with Scott.

“I had some very wonderful encounter with Bon somewhere, and we were both drunk and stoned. I see pictures sometimes. I go, I don’t remember, but that’s me with Bon!”

AC/DC continued on to become one of the most epic rock bands of all-time, first getting famous with Scott and then continuing their success with Brian Johnson following Scott’s death in 1980. Pop had a successful solo career over the next three decades prior to re-forming The Stooges in the early 2000s.