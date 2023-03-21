Virginia Tech Fans Sing Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” Despite NCAA Ban

Home News Cait Stoddard March 21st, 2023 - 6:43 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to consequence.net Metallica’s tune “Enter Sandman” has becoming popular at sporting events around the world and for the Virginia Tech Hokies, the song has become a rally cry for their multiple athletic programs.

When the Hokies became the number one seed in the women’s NCAA basketball tournament, the team received home-court advantage and hosted the first two rounds of the tournament at their own Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg.

But the NCAA is treating tournament games like they are on site to keep the on-campus contests as fair as possible. Which means “Enter Sandman,” can not be played or the university would face a fine.

Virginia Tech’s student body had different ideas because during the tipoff at Hokies’s matchup against Chattanooga on last Friday, the crowd yelled out “Enter Sandman” by singing the song in chorus. Also the crowd was still singing when Virginia Tech’s Georgia Amoore scored the first three pointer of the game.

During the game, people went on social media to show the crowd singing Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”

After @NCAA banned Enter Sandman from being played at tip-off, this is how Hokie Nation responded. pic.twitter.com/uN2wDYdW1I — Riley Wyant (@rileywyantTV) March 17, 2023

“After @NCAA banned Enter Sandman from being played at tip-off, this is how Hokie Nation responded.” Once again, #Hokie nation hollers the words to Enter Sandman to begin Virginia Tech’s second round contest against South Dakota State Georgia Amoore also drills a three before the students can finish the song, quite the scene inside Cassell Coliseum pic.twitter.com/tG8LK7kaLl — Will Locklin (@locklin_will) March 19, 2023 “Once again, #Hokie nation hollers the words to Enter Sandman to begin Virginia Tech’s second round contest against South Dakota State Georgia Amoore also drills a three before the students can finish the song, quite the scene inside Cassell Coliseum.” The tradition of playing “Enter Sandman” before Virginia Tech games dates way back to the 2000 football season where the songs the “Welcome to the Jungle” and “Sirius” have been considered, with Metallica getting the nod as the team’s entrance music.