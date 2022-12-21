Ozzy Osbourne Narrates a New Christmas Charity Single “This Christmas Time” by Evamore

Home News Karan Singh December 21st, 2022 - 11:54 AM

Everyone’s allowed to break character around the holiday season — even the Prince of Darkness. Contributing to a new charity single for cancer awareness, Ozzy Osbourne has narrated a brief intro to a track called “This Christmas Time” by Evamore. His spoken word contribution last around three minutes and is padded by music from Nick Mason (Pink Floyd) and Andy Taylor (Duran Duran) and Noddy Holder (Slade), among others. Listen to it below:

Evamore is a concept band put together by the Evamore Project “to record unique, atmospheric songs utilizing narrative, lyrics and musicianship to convey true stories.” Their new endeavor aims to help the Cancer Awareness Trust, which premiered the new song on its website and then released it on December 16. It has since been shared on their cancer resource website and app.

The Cancer Awareness Trust’s founder Prof. Sir Chris Evans composed the single based on the letters British soldiers would write home during Christmas while World War I was still in motion.

Mason said the following about the song: “It’s an honor and a delight to be asked to play on this record. I mean, what’s not to like? My favorite recording studio, the opportunity to work with great artists on a wonderful track. And for the most worthy cause. Oh, and complimentary lunch in the Abbey Road canteen!”

Taylor added: “The underlying sense of community and diversity that runs through the DNA of musicians comes together here on the most beautiful of songs. Music has always been my pleasure, and sometimes it’s a privilege to work with such an incredible group of people.” (NME)