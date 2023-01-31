Goldenvoice Announces 2023 Re:SET Traveling Concert Series Featuring Headliners LCD Soundsystem, boygenuis and Steve Lacy

Home News Cait Stoddard January 31st, 2023 - 4:09 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to stereogum.com the live event promoter AEG will be having a traveling concert series called Re:SET. The series will be stopping at 12 cities in June with the acts LCD Soundsystem, boygenius and Steve Lacy as the headliners.

Re:SET is a bit different from other music tours because this event takes place on the same night but at different cities which means LCD Soundsystem, boygenius and Lacy will be performing live at different venues at the same time. All three headliners will have guests joining them on stage for each show.

Boygenius’s guests are Clairo, Dijon and Bartees Strange and LCD Soundsystem’s guests are Jamie xx, Big Freedia, L’Rain and Idles. Lacy‘s guests are James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Fousheé.

Re:SET started as an artist and fan friendly alternative to the standard summer concert experience. Taking place over four weekends in the month of June, each weekend will see three cities in the same region hosting. With each Re:SET headliner playing each city on consecutive days.

The concept provides artists a respite from the cookie-cutter summer itinerary of sheds and amphitheaters, while fans get a leisurely day that features full sets from every artist, on one stage with no conflicts.

Also Re:SET is partnering with the digital marketing platform Propeller on initiative taking place on each site. Propeller will work with local charities, as well as a national sustainability partner, on a flyaway promotion to send a lucky fan to any Re:SET date, travel and hotel.

Goldenvoice are the creators of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and Stagecoach: California’s Country Music Festival, operates successful Los Angeles and Bay Area music venues including the Fonda Theatre, The Roxy Theatre, El Rey Theatre, The Novo, Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, The Regency Ballroom and The Warfield. Goldenvoice holds exclusive booking deals at Brookside at The Rose Bowl, Santa Barbara Bowl, Mountain Winery and Frost Amphitheater.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting February 10. Click here for more information.

LCD Soundsystem’s Tour Dates:*

6/2 – Bay Area, CA @ Frost Amphitheater At Stanford

6/3 – San Diego, CA @ Thrive Park At Snapdragon Stadium

6/4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Brookside At The Rose Bowl

6/9 – New Orleans, LA @ Festival Grounds At City Park

6/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Central Park

6/11 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds

6/16 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

6/17 – Boston, MA @ The Stage At Suffolk Downs

6/18 – Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/23 – Nashville, TN @ The Great Lawn in Centennial Park

6/24 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Festival Site

6/25 – Chicago, IL @ Riis Park

*with special guests Jamie xx, Big Freedia, L’Rain, and Idles.

Steve Lacy Tour Dates:*

6/2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Brookside At The Rose Bowl

6/3 – Bay Area, CA @ Frost Amphitheater At Stanford

6/4 – San Diego, CA @ Thrive Park At Snapdragon Stadium

6/9 – Atlanta, GA @ Central Park

6/10 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds

6/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Festival Grounds At City Park

6/16 – Boston, MA @ The Stage At Suffolk Downs

6/17 – Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/18 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

6/23 – Chicago, IL @ Riis Park

6/24 – Nashville, TN @ The Great Lawn in Centennial Park

6/25 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Festival Site

*with James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Fousheé.