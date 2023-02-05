Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Metal Performance and Best Rock Album at Pre-Show Grammy Awards

Home News Ally Najera February 5th, 2023 - 4:33 PM

Ozzy Osbourne wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at this year’s Annual Grammy Awards. During the pre-show Grammy Awards the singer received the two awards. Though the performer was not present for his win, Andrew Watt and Metallica bassist, Robert Trujillo accepted the award for Osbourne.

The singer took home the trophy for the Best Rock Album, Patient Number 9. Osbourne beat out the competition of Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout) and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa).

During the pres-show of the 65th Grammy’s, Osbourne also took won the trophy for the best metal performance of “Degradation Rules.” The single that features Tony Iommi and that comes from the Patient Number 9 album is the singer’s 13th studio album. He won over the nominees’ Ghost (“Call Me Little Sunshine”), MegaDeth (“We’ll Be Back”), Muse (“Kill Or Be Killed”) and Turnstile (“Blackout”).