Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Blaze Bayley Suffers Heart Attack

According to consequence.net Iron Maiden‘s former singer Blaze Bayley is being hospitalized after suffering a heart attack.

According to the article Bayley’s management went on on social media to announce that the singer suffered a heart attack last Saturday evening at his home. The singer is in stable condition and waiting for further treatment.

“We sincerely regret to announce that Blaze had a heart attack at home yesterday evening & is now in hospital in a stable condition, awaiting news of further surgery/treatment. He is in good spirits in the circumstances but utterly disappointed to have to postpone our imminent shows due in March & April.Ticket refunds will be available at source but we truly hope you will keep your tickets & make it to the new dates which we will be announcing as soon as they are scheduled.”

The statement continues with: “Regarding shows already booked for June-November this year, we understandably have to wait a short while to see how quick Blaze’s recovery will be, so please stay tuned & meanwhile most importantly we’re sure you will join us in wishing him a complete & speedy recovery. Blaze misses you, cannot wait to regain full health & see you all again. Every Storm Ends… ‘your heart will heal’. Thank you so much everyone for your understanding & support.”

Also Bayley’s Wolfsbane bandmates released a statement expressing support for their “brother and friend.”

“We have spoken to him earlier today and he seemed in good spirits, despite the ordeal he’s been through.”

When learning about Bayley’s heart attack, Iron Maiden went on Twitter to show their support.

“Everyone at Iron Maiden wishes Blaze a quick and full recovery!”

Bayley performed with Iron Maiden from 1994 through 1999 when Bruce Dickinson stepped away to concentrate on his solo career. Bayley recorded two studio albums with Iron Maiden, 1995’s The X Factor and 1998’s Virtual XI, prior to Dickinson’s return.