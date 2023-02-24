Steve Vai Says He Has a Whole Album Recorded With Ozzy Osbourne

Home News Trisha Valdez February 24th, 2023 - 5:23 PM

Songwriter, producer and guitarist, Steven Siro Vai revealed in an interview that he has a full album recorded with music legend Ozzy Osbourne. Vai was in an interview with Eonmusic when he disclosed the information of the full album. Making his comments while promoting his new album, VAI/GASH.

Vai explains the reason the two basically have an album together. Osbourne’s team wanted him to collaborate with different songwriters to get new songs out to the public.

Vai was asked to be one of the writers, he would write the songs and Osbourne would use it for his record and record with whoever he was working with. Vai of course said yes.

The two worked together a lot after that and the sessions started off with one or two songs max, but the more they worked together the more they loved making the new songs.

According to blabbermouth, “Ozzy and I got carried away because we were having a lot of fun, and we ended up recording a lot of stuff, and then we started scheming, ‘Hey, let’s make a new record.’ And all that was fine and good, and we got excited about it until the hammer came down, and they basically said, ‘What are you doing?”

Osbourne’s team told him to only take the songs he needs to finish his album and that was the end of it.

