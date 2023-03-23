Summerfest Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Fleet Foxes, Japanese Breakfast, Elle King and More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 23rd, 2023 - 11:46 AM

Today Summerfest have announced that over 100 artists will be performing at the festival’s 55th anniversary. The lineup features performances from Fleet Foxes, Japanese Breakfast, Elle King, Eric Church, Dave Matthews Band, Odesza and more.

Additional performances by Zach Bryan, Imagine Dragons, Santa Fe Klan, Earth, Wind & Fire, Noah Kahan, Ava Max, The Pretty Reckless, Sean Paul, Coi Leray, Yellowcard, Smokey Robinson, The Avett Brothers, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Three 6 Mafia, Cheap Trick, Larry Fleet, The Romantics, Vixen.

38 Special, Night Ranger, James Taylor, Zac Brown Band, A Flock of Seagulls, Debbie Gibson, Survivor, The War on Drugs, Styx, Tesla, Jenny Lewis, Cautious Clay, Collective Soul, Smash Mouth,Saliva, Buckcherry, Soul Asylum and others will be performing as well.

This years edition of Summerfest will take place on the weekends of June 22-24, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8. Summerfest is produced by the nonprofit organization Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., which is an independent music festival.

In the press release CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Don Smiley describes the excitement leading up to Summerfest.

“Celebrating 55 years of live music is a true testament to this festival. Together with the City of Milwaukee, we look forward to hosting music fans from across the globe at Summerfest and delivering a world-class lineup with hundreds of artists during our nine-day run.”

Tickets for Summerfest are on sale now at Summerfest.com with single day general admission starting at only $26. In celebration of the 55 anniversary, the UScellular™ Power Pass is available for $55 and it includes admission for all nine days of the festival. ThePower Passes are on sale now through Wednesday, March 29 at 11:59p.m.

Located in downtown Milwaukee, Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance is one of the most iconic celebrations of music in America, hosting the industry’s biggest acts for an unforgettable live music experience.

Since its inception in 1968, Summerfest continues to distinguish itself as a premier national music festival and has developed an unrivaled reputation, consistently featuring hundreds of performances across 12 stages, throughout the 75-acre festival grounds along Lake Michigan.