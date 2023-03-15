Willie Nelson Reveals Outlaw Music Festival Lineup Featuring John Fogerty, The Avett Brothers, And More

Home News Dita Dimone March 15th, 2023 - 8:59 AM

Willie Nelson ‘s Outlaw Music Festival Tour for 2023 announces details. The 16-show tour will take place between June and August and will feature some of music’s biggest stars.

This year, the 89-year-old music legend will be sharing the stage with music icons Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, and John Fogerty among others.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Margo Price add to the group of notable acts performing at this year’s festival.

Consequence.net. recently shared the news of this year’s festival which will also feature Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Kurt Vile And The Violators, Brittney Spencer, Whiskey Myers, and Particle Kid performing in select cities. This is a must-attend tour that you do not want to miss.

“I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” says Willie Nelson. “It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends, and incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday.” The inaugural Outlaw Music Festival debuted in 2016 in Scranton, PA. The sold-out show was so successful that marked the beginning of the annual musical event that each year brings thousands together to hear Nelson and his friends. Icons like Robert Plant, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, ZZ Top,

Eric Church, Bonnie Raitt, and Sheryl Crow have been a part of the now-recurring Outlaw Tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17th via the festival's official website: Blackbird Presents, and Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place Thursday, March 16th.