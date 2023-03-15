mxdwn Music

Willie Nelson Reveals Outlaw Music Festival Lineup Featuring John Fogerty, The Avett Brothers, And More

March 15th, 2023 - 8:59 AM

willie nelson outlaw music tour 2023
Willie Nelson‘s Outlaw Music Festival Tour for 2023 announces details. The 16-show tour will take place between June and August and will feature some of music’s biggest stars.
This year, the 89-year-old music legend will be sharing the stage with music icons Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, and John Fogerty among others.
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Margo Price add to the group of notable acts performing at this year’s festival.
Consequence.net. recently shared the news of this year’s festival which will also feature Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Kurt Vile And The Violators, Brittney Spencer, Whiskey Myers, and Particle Kid performing in select cities. This is a must-attend tour that you do not want to miss.

“I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” says Willie Nelson. “It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends, and incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday.”

The inaugural Outlaw Music Festival debuted in 2016 in Scranton, PA. The sold-out show was so successful that marked the beginning of the annual musical event that each year brings thousands together to hear Nelson and his friends.

Icons like  Robert Plant, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, ZZ Top,
Eric Church, Bonnie Raitt,  and Sheryl Crow have been a part of the now-recurring Outlaw Tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17th via the festival’s official website: Blackbird Presents, and Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking today Thursday, March 16th. Be sure to get your tickets early so you can experience this once-in-a-lifetime event!

Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2023 Dates:

06/23 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid

06/24 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid

06/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid

06/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Willie Nelson & Family
Margo Price
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid

06/30 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Whiskey Myers
Flatland Cavalry
Brittney Spencer
Particle Kid

07/02 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Whiskey Myers
Brittney Spencer
Particle Kid
More To Be Announced

07/28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Kurt Vile and The Violators
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid

07/29 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov’t Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid

 

