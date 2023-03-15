Willie Nelson Reveals Outlaw Music Festival Lineup Featuring John Fogerty, The Avett Brothers, And More

“I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” says Willie Nelson. “It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends, and incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday.”
The inaugural Outlaw Music Festival debuted in 2016 in Scranton, PA. The sold-out show was so successful that marked the beginning of the annual musical event that each year brings thousands together to hear Nelson and his friends.
Icons like Robert Plant, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, ZZ Top,
Eric Church, Bonnie Raitt, and Sheryl Crow have been a part of the now-recurring Outlaw Tour.
Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2023 Dates:
06/23 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
06/24 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
06/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
06/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Willie Nelson & Family
Margo Price
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
06/30 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Whiskey Myers
Flatland Cavalry
Brittney Spencer
Particle Kid
07/02 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Whiskey Myers
Brittney Spencer
Particle Kid
More To Be Announced
07/28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Kurt Vile and The Violators
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
07/29 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov’t Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid