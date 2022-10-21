Elle King Shares New Song & Video “Try Jesus”, New Album Come Get Your Wife Out January 27

Home News Gracie Chunes October 21st, 2022 - 1:29 PM

On Friday, October 21, Elle King released the latest single, “Try Jesus,” from her upcoming album Come Get Your Wife, set to be released Friday, January 27, 2023.

Co-written by King, the irreverent but not blasphemous song finds her looking for a more fulfilling relationship since all the guys in her life are letting her down. ‘“Try Jesus’ came at a time I was trying to give my life over to something greater – and you can feel it,” says King. The song is awash in thick gospel choir wail with just enough church organ to witness. The new track pulls from all that influence and life lived on the road and the result is a dozen authentic tracks that could be the musical autobiography of King’s life.

“This whole album is a crazy quilt of all sorts of moments and things that might not seem to go together, but because they’re me, they do,” says King. “It’s very Southern Ohio, very who we are – and very much a lot of people who are just like me, because I know they’re out there.” Come Get Your Wife digs into King’s roots, puts her banjo front and center and creates a record that’s as alive and electric as she is. Taking all the pieces – the rock, soul, (blue)grass and country that she loves – she’s made an album that demands your attention, then delivers on all cylinders.

Stream “Try Jesus” here.

Come Get Your Wife track list is as follows:

Ohio

Before You Met Me

Try Jesus

Drunk (And I Don’t Want To Go Home) With Miranda Lambert

Lucky

Tulsa

Worth A Shot (featuring Dierks Bentley)

Crawlin’ Mood

Bonafide

Blacked Out

Out Yonder

Love Go By