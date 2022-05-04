Hard Summer Announces 2022 Lineup Including Alison Wonderland, Megan Thee Stallion, Three 6 Mafia and more

Home News Noah Janowski May 4th, 2022 - 8:31 AM

The Hard Summer Music Festival has announced their 2022 lineup, which will include performances from the likes of Alison Wonderland, Megan Thee Stallion, Three 6 Mafia, and many more. The festival will take place from July 29-31 at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California.

Many notable artists will be taking the stage, including headliners Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, and Porter Robinson. Megan Thee Stallion will be headlining on the 29th, followed by Lil Uzi Vert on the 30th, followed by Porter Robinson on the 31st.

Other notable artists taking the stage on the 29th include Joji, Griz, NGHTMRE, Denzel Curry, Valentino Khan, Nicole Moudaber, Sullivan King, Saucy Santana, and a collaborative performance from Zeds Dead with Subtronics.

On the 30th, along with Lil Uzi Vert, Alison Wonderland, and Three 6 Mafia, Madeon, Marc Rebillet, Jai Wolf, Ski Mask The Slump God, and TroyBoi will be hitting the stage.

On the 31st, along with Porter Robinson, Chris Lake, Gunna, TChami, 100 gecs, Amine, Sidepiece, and Wax Motif will also be performing to close out the festival.

The announcement of Megan Thee Stallion’s performance comes as she recently dropped two new singles, “Sweetest Pie” featuring Dua Lipa, and “Plan B.”

Alison Wonderland released a brand new EP on Monday, titled Something Real, which features 6 new songs. She has not released a full-length album since her 2018 offering, Awake, in which she later released a remix album for that year.

Three 6 Mafia has been making somewhat of a comeback for themselves since they appeared on the song battle show, Verzuz, with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony in December 2021.

Lil Uzi Vert has been teasing a new album titled, The Pink Tape, but has only released one single in the past year, “Demon High,” which was released in October 2021 and debuted at #61 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Porter Robinson has not released an album in a little over a year, when he released Nurture in April 2021.