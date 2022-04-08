Banks Announces Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates Featuring Cautious Clay & Lauren Jauregui

The beloved American singer and songwriter, BANKS, just released her fourth studio album titled Serpentina. The album consists of 13 tracks, some of which were previously produced like “The Devil”, “Skinnydipped”, “Holding Back”, “I Still Love You” and the star track “Fuck Love”. The album makes this BANKS’ first release as an independent artist.
Following the release of her album, BANKS has announced her new summer tour. BANKS has also invited singers Cautious Clay and Lauren Jauregui for the New York and Philadelphia stops. The tour will run for a whopping 25 days, and will be at America’s most famous cities, such as New York City, Austin, and Atlanta. Tickets are on sell now and can purchased here .
BANKS Dates and Locations
5/25 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
05/27 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
05/28 – Napa, CA @ BattleRock Napa Valley
07/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
07/13 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
07/14 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
07/16 – St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
07/17 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
07/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
07/20 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
07/22 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
07/23 – Toronto, Canada @ History
07/25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
07/27 – New York, NY @ Radio Music Hall
07/28-31 – Chicago, IL @ Grant Park
07/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
08/02 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
08/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – UT
08/05 – Vancouver, Canada @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
08/07 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
08/08 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
08/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
08/11 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
08/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade
08/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
09/07 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt
09/10 – Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria
09/13 – Paris, France @ L’OLYMPIA
09/16 – London, Great Britain @ Roundhouse
09/17 – Bristol, Great Britain @ SWX
09/19 – Birmingham, Great Britain @ O2 Institute Birmingham
09/20 – Manchester, Great Britain @ Albert Hall
09/21 – Glasgow, Great Britain @ SWG3
Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna