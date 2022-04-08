Banks Announces Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates Featuring Cautious Clay & Lauren Jauregui

Home News Mohammad Halim April 8th, 2022 - 5:50 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

The beloved American singer and songwriter, BANKS, just released her fourth studio album titled Serpentina. The album consists of 13 tracks, some of which were previously produced like “The Devil”, “Skinnydipped”, “Holding Back”, “I Still Love You” and the star track “Fuck Love”. The album makes this BANKS’ first release as an independent artist.

Following the release of her album, BANKS has announced her new summer tour. BANKS has also invited singers Cautious Clay and Lauren Jauregui for the New York and Philadelphia stops. The tour will run for a whopping 25 days, and will be at America’s most famous cities, such as New York City, Austin, and Atlanta. Tickets are on sell now and can purchased here .

BANKS Dates and Locations

5/25 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

05/27 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

05/28 – Napa, CA @ BattleRock Napa Valley

07/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

07/13 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

07/14 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

07/16 – St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

07/17 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

07/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

07/20 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

07/22 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

07/23 – Toronto, Canada @ History

07/25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

07/27 – New York, NY @ Radio Music Hall

07/28-31 – Chicago, IL @ Grant Park

07/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

08/02 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

08/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – UT

08/05 – Vancouver, Canada @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

08/07 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

08/08 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

08/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

08/11 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

08/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade

08/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

09/07 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt

09/10 – Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

09/13 – Paris, France @ L’OLYMPIA

09/16 – London, Great Britain @ Roundhouse

09/17 – Bristol, Great Britain @ SWX

09/19 – Birmingham, Great Britain @ O2 Institute Birmingham

09/20 – Manchester, Great Britain @ Albert Hall

09/21 – Glasgow, Great Britain @ SWG3

