‘Let’s Groove’ with Santana & Earth, Wind, & Fire at Shoreline Amphitheatre on 6/22/21

Santana is an iconic American rock band that was first established in San Francisco, California by the notable Carlos Santana in 1966. Despite numerous lineup changes and alterations, the band has enjoyed immense success with memorable releases like “Maria Maria” and “MAMACITA” that are still played and sampled to this day. As one of the best-selling groups of all time with over 100 million albums sold worldwide. The band has also won six Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards during their illustrious career and remains one of the most influential groups of all time.

Earth, Wind, & Fire is also another name of a group often-mentioned in the same breath as Santana. With just as much influence and award-winning records under their belt, Earth, Wind, & Fire is another iconic American band that has maintained a reputation for themselves as a band often willing to push the boundaries of genre and innovation. Under their belt is six Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, and over 90 million records sold worldwide, it makes sense that these two groups will be performing side by side.

That’s right, on June 22nd in the year 2021, Santana and Earth, Wind, & Fire will be performing alongside one another at Mountain View’s Shoreline Amphitheatre. Be sure to catch these two iconic groups there (this could be the only time in your life!) and continue to follow MXDWN for all your music updates.

Location: Shoreline Amphitheatre

Address: One Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, California 94043

Tickets available from $63+