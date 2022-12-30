New Rodarte Campaign Features Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner, Joanna Newsom, Hayley Williams, And More

Home News Hannah Boyle December 30th, 2022 - 7:11 AM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Hayley Williams, Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner, Joanna Newson, and more will be featured in New Rodarte campaign. According to sources at Pitchfork, the fashion brand’s latest instagram posts features the musicians showcasing Rodarte’s PS23 collection. As well as the muscians listed above, actresses Kirstin Dunst, Natasha Lyonne, and Lili Reinhart have been roped into the latest fashion campaign. These artists will join the likes of artists such as Charlie XCX, Phoebe Bridgers, and Snail Mail who have all been featured in past collections.

See the Instagram post below and judge the collection for yourself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RODARTE (@rodarte)

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin