Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Paramore, Imagine Dragons and Dave Matthews Band

Roy Lott November 30th, 2022 - 9:06 PM

Paramore performs at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV on 23 October, 2022.

Bud Light has announced the 2023 lineup of shows for their Super Bowl Music Festival on Superbowl weekend. The three shows will take place on February 9-11 with different artists headlining each night with special guests. Paramore will headline the first night with an unannounced special guest. Dave Matthews Band will headline the second night with a special DJ set from DJ Pee.Wee (aka Anderson .Paak) and Imagine Dragons will close the series of shows with special guest Kane Brown. All of the shows will be held at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. Tickets for all of the shows will go on sale Friday, December 2. Fans can purchase tickets here.

Last year’s Super Bowl Music Festival included shows from Halsey with Machine Gun Kelly, Miley Cyrus with Green Day and Gwen Stefani with her husband, Blake Shelton. All shows took place in Los Angeles, CA at the Crypto.com arena.

The 2023 Super Bowl LVII is set to commence on Sunday, February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, AZ. Rihanna is slated to headline the Superbowl Halftime Show, which is now sponsored by Apple Music.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin