GoldenSky Country Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Maren Morris, Eric Church, Wynonna Judd and More

January 19th, 2023

Today the GoldenSky Country Music Festival have announced they will be heading back to Sacramento California this year with a star studded lineup featuring headlining performances by Eric Church, Jon Pardi, Maren Morris and Parker McCollum.

Also performing will be Jordan Davis, Wynonna Judd, Lainey Wilson, Elle King, Eli Young Band, Niko Moon, Ingrid Andress, Nate Smith, Adam Doleac, Frank Ray, Tenille Arts, Drake Milligan, Megan Moroney, Kidd G, Willie Jones, Lakeview and Avery Anna.

In the press release Visit Sacramento President & CEO Mike Testa shares his joy about having GoldenSky Country Music Festival coming back to Sacramento California.

“The overwhelming response from the fans and the music industry alike leaves no doubt that last year’s GoldenSky officially put Sacramento on the map as a destination for festivals. We are honored to be able to showcase all the amazing things the city and county have to offer and look forward to cementing GoldenSky as a must-attend country festival for the region.”

GoldenSky Country Music Festival debuted in 2022 with 50,000 people in attendance for two full days of music, craft beer, farm-to-fork food and more. The event featured a lineup of top country music artists performing on three stages, including headliners Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt, Brothers Osborne, Midland, Carly Pearce, Parmalee, Michael Ray, Diamond Rio, Brian Kelley, Lindsay Ell and many more. The festival received reviews from patrons and the media and had a substantial economic impact on the Sacramento community.

The event will take place at Discovery Park on October 14 and 15. Weekend and Single Day General Admission and VIP passes for GoldenSky Country Music Festival are on sale now at www.GoldenSkyFestival.com.