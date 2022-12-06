Railbird Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Jenny Lewis, Marcus Mumford, Weezer and More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 6th, 2022 - 4:52 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Today music lovers have something to cheer about because the Railbird Music Festival have announced their two day 2023 star studded lineup and the event is set to take place in Lexington, KY on June 3-4.

On Saturday, June 3, will be headlined by Zach Bryan, with additional sets by Weezer, Marcus Mumford, Whiskey Myers, Sheryl Crow, Charley Crockett, Jenny Lewis, Lucius, Morgan Wade, Valerie June, Dehd, Neal Francis, The Heavy Heavy, Madeline Edwards, The Local Honeys and Wayne Graham.

Sunday, June 4, features headliner Tyler Childers, plus Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Head and the Heart, Goose, Nickel Creek, Amos Lee, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Sierra Ferrell, Charles Wesley Godwin, Molly Tuttle, 49 Winchester, Town Mountain, Cole Chaney, flipturn, Calder Allen and Brit Taylor.

When the announcement of the lineups for the two day event went public, artist Lewis went on her FaceBook account to share the news about the festival.

Tickets go on presale this Thursday for 1-day and 2-day general admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum passes. General sale will follow.

