The War On Drugs Release Two New Songs “Oceans Of Darkness” & “Slow Ghost”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 26th, 2022 - 4:27 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Rock band The War on Drugs are making noise because the band have released the songs “Oceans of Darkness” and “Slow Ghost” as a part of their upcoming deluxe album edition of I Don’t Live Here Anymore. Both songs are available now and are ahead of this Friday’s release of I Don’t Live Here Anymore box sets.

”

“Oceans of Darkness” is a poppy piece with amazing instrumentation and vocals. Although the song has more of a pop vibe, the guitar playing brings the elements of rock with harmonic riffs and the drum beats are catchy by how it contributes to the bittersweet insanity. The vocals are well done because the voice matches the light and melodic vibe the rest of the band is performing on and the best part is hearing how the strong vocals keeps everything together with a powerful style.

“Slow Ghost” is a quieter composition because the instrumentation is being played on a slower tempo and the whole band brings more of a blues and rock vibe with the performance. The elements of blues can be heard from the electric guitar riffs, gorgeous keyboard notes and smooth drum beats. Although the instrumentation is well done, it is the vocal performance the steals the show because high strung emotions can be felt in a passionate way.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Deluxe Edition) arrives during of the band’s North American tour which continues through October. The album will be available as a limited-edition 2xLP box set that includes the album on 180-gram vinyl, a 7″ vinyl single of the two new songs, a copy of the album on cassette and more.