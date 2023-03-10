St. Vincent Covers David Bowie’s Classic “Young Americans” At Love Rocks NYC Benefit

Home News Gracie Chunes March 10th, 2023 - 2:23 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

St. Vincent has covering several classic songs lately, here most recent being David Bowie’s “Young Americans” at the Love Rocks NYC Benefit at the Beacon Theatre, on Thursday, March 9. The benefit is a marquee annual music event that raises money for God’s Love We Deliver and is known for hosting riveting performances, and unique artist collaborations from many of the world’s most talented and revered artists. Check out St. Vincent’s cover below.

Several other musicians were at the benefit as well, like James Taylor, Sheryl Crow, Mavis Staples, John Mayer, Pat Benatar, Jim James and several more. Check out the finale, a performance of Impressions’ 1965 Civil Rights anthem “People Get Ready” below. (Stereogum)

Check out Taylor singing “You’ve Got A Friend” with Crow and former Yankee Bernie Williams below.

Check out Taylor and Williams doing “How Sweet It Is”:

Check out Crow and St. Vincent playing “Real Gone,” Crow’s song from the movie Cars:

Check out Crow covering the Rolling Stones’ “Live With Me”:

Check out James doing a slow-burn version of his song “State Of The Art (A.E.I.O.U.)”:

Check out Staples and the Staple Singers performing the classic “Respect Yourself”:

Check out Allison Russell saluting the late Christine McVie with a version of Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop”:

Check out Bill Murray, star of the movie St. Vincent, introducing Mayer and his trio and their performance:

Check out Benatar’s performance of “Love Is A Battlefield”:

Lastly, check out Gary Clark Jr. playing “The Healing”: