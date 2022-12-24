Rolling Stones Announce Immersive Virtual Concert In 2023 Featuring The Black Keys, Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, And More

Home News Gracie Chunes December 24th, 2022 - 7:32 PM

The Rolling Stones have announced an online concert event set to take place on Thursday, February 2 at 8 pm GMT / 8 pm Eastern / 8 pm Pacific. Recorded during the band’s “50 & Counting” tour in 2012, the event is celebrating the released of Grrr Live!, which will be released on Friday, February 10. The concert features appearances from The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr, John Mayer, Lady Gaga, Mick Taylor and Bruce Springsteen.

The concert was be made available on RollingStonesNewark.com via interactive video company Kiswe’s global live streaming technology. Kiswe Live allows fans to be a part of the experience by letting them upload short video selfies to celebrate the band and the performances, see themselves on the screen and be seen by others across the globe during the performance. Tickets can be purchased here. (Blabbermouth)

Pre-order Grrr Live! here.

Grrr Live! track listing is as follows:

CD1

1. Get Off Of My Cloud

2. The Last Time

3. It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)

4. Paint It Black

5. Gimme Shelter (with Lady Gaga)

6. Wild Horses

7. Going Down (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr)

8. Dead Flowers

9. Who Do You Love? (with The Black Keys)

10. Doom And Gloom

11. One More Shot

12. Miss You

13. Honky Tonk Women

14. Band Introductions

CD2

1. Before They Make Me Run

2. Happy

3. Midnight Rambler (with Mick Taylor)

4. Start Me Up

5. Tumbling Dice (with Bruce Springsteen)

6. Brown Sugar

7. Sympathy For the Devil

8. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

9. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

10. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction