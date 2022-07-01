‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Complete Soundtrack Released Featuring Metallica, James Taylor, Moby And More

Home News Alexandra Kozicki July 1st, 2022 - 8:46 PM

photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado

The Stranger Things 4 official soundtrack tracklist has been revealed, according to NME, and you can check the tracklist and stream the collection in full below. The final two episodes of the popular sci-fi fantasy series’ fourth season were released today by Netflix. ‘Papa’ and ‘The Piggyback’ conclude the season which began with the release of the first seven episodes late last month.

Among the list of tracks are infamous Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”, Siouxsie And The Banshees‘ “Spellbound”, Metallica‘s “Master Of Puppets”, James Taylor‘s “Fire And Rain”, Rick Derringer’s “Rock And Roll Hoochie Koo (Single Version)”, and Steve Perry & Bryce Miller’s new extended remix of “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” by Journey.

The Beach Boys, Talking Heads, KISS, The Cramps, and Dead Or Alive are just a few of the artists featured on the soundtrack, which can be streamed in its entirety on any online platform or Spotify.

If you fancy the new album in physical form, you’ve got a few choices. It’ll be available as a CD on September 9, and if you’re more into vinyl, you can pre-order a special 2LP 12″ pressing arriving on November 4. You can find both versions for pre-purchase here.

Stranger Things’ Season 4 Full Tracklist:

1. ‘Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (Bryce Miller/Alloy Tracks Remix)’ – Journey with Steve Perry

2. ‘California Dreamin’ – The Beach Boys

3. ‘Psycho Killer’ – Talking Heads

4. ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)’ – Kate Bush

5. ‘You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)’ – Dead Or Alive

6. ‘Chica Mejicanita’ – Mae Arnette

7. ‘Play With Me’ – Extreme

8. ‘Detroit Rock City (Single Version)’ – KISS

9. ‘I Was A Teenage Werewolf’ – The Cramps

10. ‘Pass The Dutchie’ – Musical Youth

11. ‘Wipe Out’ – The Surfaris

12. ‘Object Of My Desire’ (Single Version) – Starpoint

13. ‘Rock Me Amadeus’ (The Gold Mix) – Falco

14. ‘Travelin’ Man’ – Ricky Nelson

15. ‘Tarzan Boy’ – Baltimora

16. ‘Dream A Little Dream Of Me’ – Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong

17. ‘Rock And Roll, Hoochie Koo (Single Version)’ – Rick Derringer

18. ‘Fire And Rain’ – James Taylor

19. ‘Spellbound’ – Siouxsie And The Banshees

20. ‘Master Of Puppets’ – Metallica

21. ‘When It’s Cold I’d Like To Die (featuring Mimi Goese)’ – Moby

22. ‘Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (Steve Perry & Bryce Miller Extended Remix)’ – Journey with Steve Perry

Kate Bush likely has a lot to be grateful for, as the release of her 1985 single “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” has now broken three Guinness World Records. The track is now officially the oldest female artist to reach Number One on the UK’s Official Singles Chart, as well as holding the record for the longest time for a track to reach Number One on the UK’s Official Singles Chart. These records come 33 years after the track was originally released.

