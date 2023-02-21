Celebrating David Bowie Announces Spring 2023 Tour Dates Featuring Bauhaus Frontman Peter Murphy

Home News Cait Stoddard February 21st, 2023 - 3:50 PM

Photo Credit:Mauricio Alvarado

According to brooklynvegan.com this years lineup for the Celebrating David Bowie tour has been announced and it features with Bauhaus‘s frontman Peter Murphy as the lead sing for the North America tour. The tour will start in Houston before making stops in Atlanta, Virginia Beach, Staten Island, Tulsa, Grand Prairie, Phoenix and Portland.

It has been reported that Bauhaus have previously covered Bowie’s “Ziggy Stardust” as a single and Murphy has done whole Bowie performances as well.

The 2023 Celebrating David Bowie lineup consists of guitarist Scrote, guitarist Adrian Belew, Royston Langdon(Spacehog), A Perfect Circle’s Matt McJunkins and Jeff Friedl, saxophonist Ron Dziubla and guitarist Eric Schermerhorn.

This year’s tour will “interpret Bowie’s greatest hits with a special emphasis on Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust proto punk era, his Berlin trilogy records (Low, Heroes, and Lodger) and his later Trent Reznor infused years.”

Celebrating David Bowie – 2023 Tour Dates

4/5 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

4/6 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

4/8 – St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater

4/9 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Parker Playhouse

4/11 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

4/12 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

4/14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Sandler Center

4/15 – Westbury, NY – NYCB Theatre

4/16 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

4/17 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen PAC

4/18 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

4/20 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

4/21 – Lynn, MA – Lynn Auditorium

4/22 – Staten Island, NY – St. George Theatre

4/23 – Washington, DC – The Hamilton

4/25 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

4/26 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

4/28 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

4/29 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

4/30 – San Antonio, TX – HEB Performance Hall

5/2 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

5/4 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove of Anaheim

5/5 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

5/7 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

5/8 – Tacoma, WA -Temple Theatre