Sleater Kinney and Brandi Carlile Cover Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot”

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to stereogum.com singer Brandi Carlile was the headliner at Portland’s Moda Center New Years Eve party where she was joined on stage by Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney to perform a cover of Pat Benatar’s song “Hit Me With Your Best Shot.”

Other than performing with Tucker and Brownstein, Carlile did covers of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs”, Radiohead’s “Creep”, David Bowie‘s “Space Oddity”, Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” and many more.

When the event ended many people went on social media to share some of the highlights of the event and even Brownstein and the Moda Center joined in by posting photos as well.

