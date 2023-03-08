Hayley Williams, Sheryl Crow, Brittany Howard And More Protest Tennessee Drag Ban Law

Home News Roy Lott March 8th, 2023 - 10:27 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

With Tennesse’s new law banning drag performances, many musicians will come together for the Nashville Benefit concert Love Rising. Brittany Howard, Hayley Williams, Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Jason Isbell, Julien Baker, Amanda Shires, Brothers Osborne, Yola, Allison Russell, and more.

Proceeds from the concert will go to Tennessee Equality Project, Inclusion Tennessee, OUTMemphis and the Tennessee Pride Chamber in Partnership With Looking Out Foundation. Donations are currently being accepted by the Looking Out Foundation.

“As a queer, intersectional artist and mother, raising my child in Nashville, it’s important to me to support these wonderful Tennessee LGBTQIA+ advocacy organizations, working so hard to build bridges, reduce harm and promote equality for all Tennesseans,” Allison Russell said in a statement. “LGBTQIA+ contributions and creativity are foundational to every genre of modern song and arts performance. I think it speaks volumes that so many in our community are feeling the same call to support, celebrate and uplift!”

Jason Isbell then adds “SB3/HB9 and SB1/HB1 are clearly targeted attacks on Tennesseans who haven’t done anything wrong,” Jason Isbell added. “These bills add up to an attempt to eradicate a valuable part of our community and force good people to live in fear. We can’t in good conscience just stand by and let that happen.” The event will take place on March 20 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.