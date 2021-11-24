Brian Wilson And Jim James Share New Nostalgic Single “Right Where I Belong” From Long Promised Road Film

Home News Skyler Graham November 24th, 2021 - 10:42 AM

Last week, Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road came to audiences nationwide, bringing the story of the beloved Beach Boys musician to the big screen. On Nov. 26, Lakeshore Records is set to release the film’s soundtrack, which contains classic songs and unreleased tracks, as well as one new singe by Wilson and Jim James: “Right Where I Belong.”

The track carries that unmistakable Beach Boys sound, with the harmonizing “ahhs” and harpsichords underneath a cheery piano and light tambourine. But the aging voices of the artists and lyrics that have come to the conclusion that love is all that matters create a tone that is not only nostalgic but reminiscing.



“In my heart and soul Brian Wilson’s music has always held a place of such divine importance,” James said in a press release. “It has always been there with me in celebrating life’s greatest triumphs and has also sustained me through some of my darkest hours. His spirit and life story have taught us all to never give up and to always listen to and honor the spirit of each of our own unique creative souls.”

Around the same time as the movie’s release, Wilson shared a cover album of Beach Boys songs titled At My Piano. The album contains all of the group’s greatest hits, from “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “Good Vibrations” to “God Only Knows” and “I Just Wasn’t Made For These Times” — all the songs that defined his movie-worthy career.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna